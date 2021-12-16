Naperville Dollar Tree Robbed By Man With Knife
« Back to Top Stories
December 16, 2021

Naperville Dollar Tree Robbed By Man With Knife

Naperville police say a Dollar Tree in Naperville was the victim of an armed robbery today, held up by a man with a knife.

What Happened?

At around 9 a.m. this morning, police say a man came into the store at 1550 N. Rt. 59, displaying a knife. He took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Contact Police

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigations Division of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, please send in a news tip!

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people and is the fourth largest city in Illinois. The city is consistently ranked among the top in the nation for raising a family, living, and for quality of education. Businesses feature both high tech firms, retailers, and locally owned shops, along with a bustling downtown. For more information about the community visit the City of Naperville’s website

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(30) [5]=> int(12128) [6]=> int(13801) [7]=> int(15) [8]=> int(21) [9]=> int(44) [10]=> int(60) [11]=> int(62) [12]=> int(12127) [13]=> int(13781) [14]=> int(10) [15]=> int(17) [16]=> int(22) [17]=> int(36) [18]=> int(195) [19]=> int(12126) [20]=> int(13759) [21]=> int(11) [22]=> int(23) [23]=> int(63) [24]=> int(196) [25]=> int(7053) [26]=> int(11961) [27]=> int(12129) [28]=> int(13) [29]=> int(19) [30]=> int(24) [31]=> int(28) [32]=> int(6494) [33]=> int(11111) [34]=> int(13588) [35]=> int(18) [36]=> int(1036) [37]=> int(6957) [38]=> int(13595) [39]=> int(13818) [40]=> int(54) [41]=> int(2657) [42]=> int(4101) [43]=> int(13317) [44]=> int(32) [45]=> int(2663) [46]=> int(13803) [47]=> int(1714) [48]=> int(13773) [49]=> int(501) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(33) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(6733) [54]=> int(13804) [55]=> int(58) [56]=> int(38) [57]=> int(2) [58]=> int(375) [59]=> int(13777) [60]=> int(13760) [61]=> int(13763) [62]=> int(42) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville Little League Baseball
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409