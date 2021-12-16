Naperville Dollar Tree Robbed By Man With Knife

Naperville police say a Dollar Tree in Naperville was the victim of an armed robbery today, held up by a man with a knife.

What Happened?

At around 9 a.m. this morning, police say a man came into the store at 1550 N. Rt. 59, displaying a knife. He took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Contact Police

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigations Division of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

