Naperville DMV to Open June 2

The Naperville DMV will be opening next week after a reopening plan was announced. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced DMVs in Chicago’s suburbs will be reopening on June 2. The suburban facilities will open a day after Chicago DMVs on June 1.

From the plan announced on the official website for the Secretary of State:

From June 1 through July 31, facilities will focus on serving ONLY new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions.

All Secretary of State departments and offices will be open for business on June 1 and June 2. All expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after the governor’s June 1 disaster proclamation executive order ends.

All employees are wearing face masks and customers are encouraged to do the same. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time.

Naperville’s DMV is located at 931 W 75th St #161, Naperville, IL 60565

