Naperville District 203 Teacher Receives Presidential Award

Naperville Teacher Receives Presidential Award

Naperville School District 203 teacher David Sladkey has received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

“With so many deserving teachers, even in my district and my department, I am humbled and honored to receive this award. I’m so thankful for my students whose energy, creativity, and humor make this the best job in the world,” said Sladkey in a PAEMST statement. “My colleagues at Naperville Central and District 203 provide an atmosphere of community, support, and respect where teachers can take risks and thrive. My wife and family are steadfast in their support and have enhanced many mathematics and teaching discussions at home.”

The PAEMST program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Up to 108 teachers are recognized nationwide for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science.

Sladkey has been teaching high school math for 32 years and has been at Naperville Central High School since 1994. He currently teaches 9th and 10th grade Blended Algebra I and Geometry.

Ann Reid Wins Award

District 203’s Ann Reid Early Childhood Center also received recognition, the Gold Circle of Quality award. The Illinois State Board of Education’s award recognizes programs that meet or exceed specific quality benchmarks on the learning environment, instructional quality, and more.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo credit: Naperville School District 203

