Naperville Crime Stoppers Seeking Information for Burglaries

Information for Burglaries
The Naperville Crime Stoppers are seeking information for two separate burglary incidents to lead to the arrest of those responsible.
Residential Burglaries
The Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) for the person responsible of residential burglaries in the area of the 700 block of South River Road between April 20 and May 4.
The individual was captured on a security camera as he was trying to gain entry through the patio and garage entry doors.
Madison Junior High Burglarized
The Naperville Crime Stoppers are also looking for information leading to the arrest of offender(s) responsible for burglarizing Madison Junior High on May 19.
The Naperville Police Department is working to identify the offenders in surveillance footage they have from the school.
There are more photos on the NPD’s Facebook page.
Scott Elementary
Police are still working on identifying two offenders from May 2019 who were responsible for a burglary at Scott Elementary School.
Contact If You Have Information
The Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 reward for information. All callers may remain anonymous.
If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact The Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or online at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.
Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.
