Naperville Crime Stoppers Seeking Information for Burglaries

Information for Burglaries

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are seeking information for two separate burglary incidents to lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Residential Burglaries

The Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) for the person responsible of residential burglaries in the area of the 700 block of South River Road between April 20 and May 4.

The individual was captured on a security camera as he was trying to gain entry through the patio and garage entry doors.