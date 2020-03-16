Naperville Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Information

$1,000 Reward

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information about criminal damage that happened at Graham Elementary School.

What Happened

The unknown person(s) shot a school window with a BB gun sometime between March 7 and March 9. All callers can be anonymous.

Where to Contact

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or on their website.