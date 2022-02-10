Naperville Crime Stoppers Offer Reward In Riverwalk Damage Case

Damage to Riverwalk

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one or more people who did damage to property along the Riverwalk in Downtown Naperville.

The Naperville Park District Police Department is trying to identify those in the photos below. The first incident happened on January 30 at around 2:55 a.m. The second occurred February 5 at around 2:08 a.m. on the Riverwalk near the Riverwalk Cafe.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006. You can also contact the organization through their website. Those who provide details may remain anonymous.

About Naperville Crime Stoppers

Naperville Crime Stoppers began in 1982 and operates as an independent non-profit organization. The concept has developed into a combination of efforts by local media, businesses, civic and social clubs, law enforcement agencies, and the public. Crime Stoppers is comprised of diverse, active and dedicated community representatives. Crime Stoppers provides a method for local law enforcement to receive information on crimes.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

photo courtesy: Naperville Crime Stoppers