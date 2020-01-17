Naperville Councilman Kevin Coyne Launches Safe DuPage

Gun violence incidents in DuPage County like the attempted armed robbery at Cress Creek Country Club last November, have promoted a Naperville city councilman into action.

Safe DuPage

Kevin Coyne is launching Safe DuPage to help combat gun violence. The organization hopes to create solutions for issues relating to crime and public safety.

“I’ve spent a fair amount of time talking to folks in law enforcement about crime and why it’s happening in Chicago, and why those incidents seem to keep occurring,” said Coyne. “I’m worried stuff like that can become more normal here. That’s something I think would be terrible for our community and I think it’s something we need to address and prevent.”

What’s Next?

Coyne believes one of the biggest problems with gun issues are repeat offenders. He plans on working with legislators to create tougher laws against them.

The city councilman will collaborate with community leaders on hosting town halls and rallies to raise awareness on the strong ties between, substance abuse, crime, and gun violence.

The first Safe DuPage meeting will be sometime in February.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

