Naperville Community Steps Up During Unprecedented Times

Naperville community organizations are stepping up to help those in need and those working to protect us during these unprecedented times.

Kid Booster Crisis Fund

District 203’s Naperville Educational Foundation has created a Kid Booster Crisis Fund to provide financial assistance for at risk students and families.

The fund will help with transportation, financial support related to housing, and weekend and evening meals for those impacted by coronavirus.

Currently District 203 is partnering with Aramark to provide breakfast and lunch meals to over 16,500 students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Donations for the Kid Booster Crisis Fund can be made online at www.nef203.org/donate or via checks made payable to NEF and mailed to NEF, 203 W. Hillside, Naperville, IL 60540.

Naperville Helps!

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Naperville Alliance have started Naperville Helps!, which will help provide meals to health professionals and first responders.

“This idea came from a community member who just wanted to help our businesses and those working on the front lines,” said Kaylin Risvold, president and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. “It took one idea, shared with us, to initiate this campaign. We know our incredible community will come together to support this effort because it benefits those who support us.”

The group is asking community members to make donations through their GoFundMe. All donations will go towards meals from local restaurants, which will then be delivered to workers at both the Naperville Police and Fire Department and Edward-Elmhurst Health.

“We have come together to do what we can to support the health care workers and those on the front lines while also supporting our restaurants who are facing new challenges,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “This way, those working to keep us safe can enjoy a nourishing meal – and Chamber Member and Downtown restaurants will enjoy increased business.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

