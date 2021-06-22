Naperville Community Rallies To Help Those Affected By Tornado

The Naperville community is already in cleanup mode following Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado that hit the 75th Street and Ranchview Drive area.

Here To Help

The Naperville Fire Department, Public Works, and volunteers are coordinating to clear up debris left on residents’ yards and streets.

“I just thought it was pretty scary, it could’ve been any of us,” said Katherine Stephens, a soccer player for the Chicago Dutch Lions. “I know a few [of] us are just a half-a-mile down the road from where it could’ve hit us, so we just want to help out however we can.”

Stephens was one of several players volunteering this morning with the Chicago Dutch Lions, a newly formed women’s semi-professional team based out of Lisle.

Cleanup will likely continue for the foreseeable future, city officials said. The Naperville Fire Department will be working 12-hour shifts to help residents out with general questions and also to get back into their homes.

“More importantly the homes that were deemed uninhabitable or sustained a lot of damage it’s important to have a department member to work with those families to get inside if they need of those critical resources,” said Amy Scheller a deputy chief with the Naperville Fire Department. “Some of the prescription medications, clothing, you know people left here fairly quickly. Once the tornado had hit they sought other shelter.”

Wear PPE and Coordinate

Scheller asks those wishing to volunteer to wear PPE equipment, and to coordinate their efforts with the city. She also added that any professional cleanup crews must have a permit from the City of Naperville.

Some residents helping out today said they know some of the families who were impacted by the tornado, and wanted to help out in any way possible.

“We came out early this morning today because our friend, although she was not hit by the tornado, she’s right next door,” said Naperville resident Ashley Jones. “We wanted to show a little bit of support, and we brought some donuts and coffee for the other people that are trying to come out and help clean up and kind of give a loving hand.”

Ways To Help

The City of Naperville said due to the outpouring of community support they will longer be taking names for those wishing to volunteer.

However there are still ways community member can help. Monetary and food donations are still needed, information on how to donate can be found on the city’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

