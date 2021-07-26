Naperville City Swim Meet Makes Its Return

After being canceled in 2020, the 53rd annual Naperville City Swim Meet returned for two days of competition for the first time since 2019.

Girls Races

Many of the individual champions in the 15 & Up division are not just some of the top swimmers in the city, but the entire state. State champion and City record holder McKenna Stone won the 50 yard freestyle for Tall Grass at 22.96 seconds over Claire Jansen from Cress Creek Commons. Stone also won the 100 freestyle, 100 IM and the 50 yard butterfly. Stone already held three City Swim Meet records, but was not able to top her times from the 2019 meet.

Fellow Tall Grass swimmer Tiffany Ruan won the 100 free at 51.18 seconds. Ruheen Shetan brought another win to Tall Grass, taking first in the 100 yard breast stroke at 1:04.02.

Boys Races

Another state champion and recent Neuqua Valley graduate, Connor Boyle won the 50 free for Breckenridge at 20.80 seconds ahead of Nick Pipala from Hobson West. Boyle also won the 100 free in 45.34 seconds ahead of Arnav Deshpande from Tall Grass.

Grant Bochenski from Naperville North and Cress Creek Country Club won the 100 Individual Medley at 51.21 seconds ahead of Elmer Wang from Tall Grass and Ryan Doerrer from Stillwater. Bochenski also picked up big points for the Cyclones by winning the 50 yard butterfly and the 100 yard backstroke.

Elmer Wang and Ethan Huynh finished 1-2 for Tall Grass as well in the 100 yard breast stroke.

More Results

Centennial Beach got a win from Beatrix Pearson in the 9-10 year old girls division 50 yard freestyle. Blake Torpey from South Pointe won the 50 free on the boys side.

Alaina Beran from Brookdale won the girls 8 & Under 50 yard freestyle while Wyatt Torpey from South Pointe won the boys division. Beran also won the 25 yard back stroke.

Jack Reif from Saybrook won the boys 13-14 year old division 100 yard freestyle and the 50 yard fly. Payton Schrier from Cress Creek Country Club won the 100 free in the girls division.

Xander Hoover from Saybrook won the 11-12 year old boys division 50 yard freestyle. Tasha Mantel from Huntington Estates won the girls 11-12 year old 50 free.

Tall Grass Stands Tall

The Tall Grass Lightning won the Naperville City Swim Meet team championship for the 3rd consecutive meet with 1782 points. The Cress Creek Country Club Cyclones finished in 2nd place with 1304.50 points, while the Saybrook Sharks ended the meet in third with 1267.50 points.