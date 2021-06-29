Naperville City Manager Appoints Interim Chief of Police

Interim Chief of Police

Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger has appointed current deputy chief of the patrol division, Jason Arres, as interim chief of police of the Naperville Police Department. This comes after current Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall’s announcement that he’s retiring from the department after 37 years.

“Deputy Chief Arres has the highest integrity, solid communication skills, and a clear understanding of the critical policing issues impacting our community,” said Marshall. “He also has the trust and respect of the men and women of the Naperville Police Department. With his leadership skills and his knowledge of both the City and the Department, Deputy Chief Arres is well positioned to lead NPD now and into the future.”

“I am humbled and honored to be asked to lead the department during this transition from Chief Marshall’s leadership,” said Arres. “The men and women of the Naperville Police Department are well trained, committed, and well positioned to continue delivering excellent service to the community. Having worked for, and learned from, Chief Marshall for many years, I am confident I am up to the task of maintaining operations and helping this department continue to thrive after the chief’s well-earned retirement.”

Arres will begin as interim chief of police on July 2. He joined the Naperville Police Department as a patrol officer in 2001 and was promoted to deputy chief in January 2017. He has served as an undercover detective for the Special Enforcement Unit, a detective in the Intelligence Unit, a member of the Department’s Special Response Team, as well as led both the investigations and patrol divisions and overseen Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) dispatch center.

Search for New Chief

He will lead the police department’s around 275 employees and daily operations while city officials begin the process of hiring a new chief of police.

“I fully support the city manager’s decision to appoint Deputy Chief Arres as interim chief of police,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “He has demonstrated his strong character and significant value to the police department and the community time and again. I have no doubt we’ll be in good hands with the Naperville Police Department under his leadership.”

City officials are conducting a nationwide search for applicants for the position. Those most qualified will be invited to participate in a series of panel interviews with city leaders, elected officials, police/union representatives, and community members.

The process is expected to take up to 16 weeks.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department