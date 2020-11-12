Naperville City Councilman Kevin Coyne will not seek reelection

Naperville City Councilman Kevin Coyne announced on Facebook he will not seek reelection to Naperville City Council.

Coyne was first elected to city council in 2015. His current term expires in 2021.

Councilman Announcement

His Facebook post titled “It’s Been a Great Honor” reads:

Friends,

I have made the difficult decision to not seek re-election to Naperville’s City Council. I’m going to take a step back from politics for awhile to better focus on my family and career.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as one of our community’s City Councilmen. I would like to extend a huge thank you to our City staff, to our department heads, and to our police and fire personnel. All of you have been simply tremendous to work with.

I look forward to serving out the the [sic] next few months that are remaining on my term. From there, I anticipate playing an active role around town and within our strong not-for-profit community. Naperville Is a community like no other. Thank you all for the opportunity to serve!

Sincerely, Kevin Coyne

Coyne is an attorney, and has previously served on the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Naperville Fair Housing Commission.

General Election Run

In the November 3, 2020 general election, Coyne ran as the Republican candidate for the District 5 DuPage County Board seat. Democrat Amy Chavez currently leads in that race with 56.6% of the vote, though results remain unofficial. Coyne conceded to Chavez on November 5, posting a note on Facebook, saying “Amy ran a great race and we offer her our best wishes as she goes on to represent us on the DuPage County Board.”

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

