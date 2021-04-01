Naperville City Council Meetings To Move To Hybrid Model Next Week

Naperville City Council meetings will move to a hybrid model next week, the city announced.

The next City Council meeting is next Wednesday on April 7, a day after the local consolidated elections. Through the use of Zoom some council members will be present virtually, while others will be in the council chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Hybrid Model

“The hybrid format is being utilized to allow for in-person participation while remaining mindful of existing COVID-19 protocols and gathering limits. Currently, a maximum of 50 people will be permitted at any one time in Council Chambers, including Council members and City staff. Face coverings will be required at all times, and seats will be clearly marked to encourage social distancing. The podium where the public addresses the City Council will be sanitized in between each use,” said a press release.

Public Participation

Community members who wish to view or participate virtually will still be able to do so, according to the City of Naperville.

Those wishing to voice their public comment must sign-up through the city’s online form by 4.pm. on the day of the meeting

“All members of the public, whether they plan to speak in-person or through Zoom or by phone on April 7, will need to sign up to speak using this method. There will be no on-site speaker sign up. Online speaker sign-up opens once an agenda is published, typically the Wednesday prior to the meeting date, and closes at 4 p.m. on the day of a City Council meeting,” said the press release.

City Council

Meetings typically take place on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., though dates are subject to change. Once an agenda is released, you can view what’s being discussed through the city’s legistar page.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!