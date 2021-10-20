Naperville City Council Divided Over Arts Committee Vote

Arts Committee Vote

Last night Naperville Exploratory Task Force on Public Art presented its recommendation to the Naperville City Council outlining plans to form an arts committee. The group, once established, will be responsible for the administration of public art programs in the city. Public art has long been a hot topic in Naperville, in part, because of controversy over whether certain pieces are representative of the community and its diversity. Officials acknowledge there is more work to be done before the arts committee is established. Among the issues lingering after the council’s discussion are questions about the group’s set up as a potential nonprofit and the city’s relationship to the group. Ultimately, the task forces’ report to the city was accepted by the council in a 5-4 split vote.

School Safety Update

Also last night Naperville Interim Police Chief Jason Arres talked about young people spreading rumors and participating in TikTok challenges and how they’re contributing to safety issues in Naperville schools. Discussion on this topic comes on the heels of recent threats made to Naperville schools. Arres encourages parents to talk to their children about the risks and dangers to spreading rumors and participating in TikTok challenges. The police department is in the middle of working on proactive messaging to help promote school safety.

City Streetscape Project Approved

Naperville City Council also plans to beautify parts of the city on the north side of Jefferson Avenue, from Webster to Main streets. The decision provides an amendment to a contract to make it happen. The streetscape project was previously delayed due to potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Improvements could be completed by 2023 to coincide with other planned construction in the downtown area. Civil Tech Engineering has been tapped to complete the project for a cost of roughly $81,400.00.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

