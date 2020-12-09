Naperville CEO Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Naperville resident, Wilbur You, has been recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021.

“It was surreal. I would look at the other young entrepreneurs and Forbes 30 Under 30 was the one I wanted to get,” said You. “I knew that now being 29 it was my last chance to do it. It was a goal of mine to complete in my 20’s and I’m glad I got to do it.”

Founding YouTech

In 2012, the then 21-year-old took a chance. With only $600, he founded marketing and development agency, YouTech. The company has grown from a team of just three to 50 between its headquarters in Naperville and Scottsdale, Arizona office.

They currently serve companies like Chick-fil-A, 3M, and MillerCoors.

“It’s very cool to see the people that I started YouTech with and to see how much they have grown in their roles and how we’ve built it to where it is today,” said You. “I think that would be the proudest thing for me is to see the people that took a risk, took a chance on me too and to see where they are today.”

30 Under 30 Recognition

The young entrepreneur is of course proud of the 30 Under 30 recognition, but not only for himself.

“It’s a big deal for me, it’s a big deal for my company, it’s a big deal for my team members, but it’s also a big deal for my family,” said You. “My mom immigrated here and my entire family kind of immigrated here and it’s just very cool for them to kind of see and be a part of it as well.”

You’s family moved to Naperville when he was two years old, and he attributes growing up in the town as a part of his success.

“I’m grateful to come from Naperville because I think the resources from Naperville and everything it has provided to me and my business, it would be harder to do anywhere else,” said You.

You plans to open a third office in Texas in 2021.

