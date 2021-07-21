Naperville Central Soccer Star Joins USWNT in Tokyo, Japan

Naperville Central soccer star, Casey Krueger, nee Short, is in Tokyo, Japan for the Olympics after joining the U.S. Women’s National Team‘s (USWNT) active roster. Krueger was originally assigned to be an alternate for the USWNT, but was able to join the full squad after roster rules changed.

Tough First Loss

The USWNT opened up Olympic play with a stunning loss to Sweden 3-0, snapping a 44-match winning streak. The game took place at 3:30am Wednesday with Japan 14-hours ahead. Krueger did not appear in the game.

Former Redhawk

Krueger is a 2008 graduate of Naperville Central, staring on the pitch and on the track. The former Redhawk built a substantial resume in her prep career, winning three state titles in track while twice named NSCAA/Adidas Youth All-American in 2016 and 2017 for her performance playing soccer. Krueger won the 800m twice at the Illinois High School Association State Track and Field Meet, while also winning the 400m.

Krueger then moved on to Florida State where she starred on the pitch for the Seminoles. Krueger entered the team’s starting lineup her freshman year, starting 18 out of 23 games. Krueger spent five seasons at Florida State, earning a long list of accolades in the process.

After graduating, Krueger moved on to the professional ranks, breaking into the National Women’s Soccer League with the Boston Breakers for one season. After a similar one-year stint with the Chicago Red Stars, Krueger went overseas to play for Avaldsnes IL, a Norwegian soccer club. Then, returning home, Krueger joined the Red Stars and have been with the organization since 2016.

She also has international experience, playing for the National team in 2018 and helping the US qualify for the 2019 CONCACAF World Cup in France. She played in eight games, starting two.

Team USA’s next match is against New Zealand on Saturday at 6:30am.

Naperville News 17’s Kevin Jackman reports.

For more news, visit our Naperville News 17 page!