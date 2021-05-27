Naperville Central Football Violates IHSA Bylaws, Vacates Wins

Ending State Championship winning coach Mike Stine’s swan song season on a bad note, the Naperville Central football program is vacating three years worth of wins. The program was found to have violated a pair of Illinois High School Association transfer bylaws, 3.030 and 3.040, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The violations include failure to collect and maintain required transfer documentation. Naperville School District 203 announced the sanctions Wednesday, with the district and high school accepting full responsibility for the violations.

In total, 17 wins will be vacated by the football program, including a perfect 6-0 record in the shortened 2021 spring season. One of the ineligible athletes also played on the Naperville Central boys basketball team, causing four wins to be vacated in 2018.

Coach Stine recently wrapped up his final season at the helm of the football program, ending a long and successful career with Naperville Central football. He has been a coach in the area since 1986 and took over the Redhawk program in 2006. In 2013 he steered his program to the state title, its first since 1999.