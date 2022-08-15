Naperville Celebrates India Day

India Day returned to Downtown Naperville for it’s festival and parade.

“We are at the Rotary Hill, and we are back here for the eighth time. This was our eighth year of celebrating India day. It’s one of the best and biggest festivals here. This is the biggest Indian American festival in the country. It’s an all-day festival, which we celebrate around India’s Independence Day. And this is India’s 75th year of independence so it’s a special day for everyone here,” said Krishna Bansal, Chairman & CEO at Indian Community Outreach.

People could come and taste food from across the world.

“It’s an all-day event, as you see it has started. A lot of people out here, there are different kinds of food: international cuisines, a lot of Indian food, Mediterranean and different kind of foods, different style of pizzas, Indianized pizza and all that stuff,” said Bansal.

Along with the food, there was also Indian attire available to buy and fun entertainment to enjoy.

“We have Indian clothing and jewelry. We have a lot of other sponsors, other display booths around and right across, as you see around me, there’s a big stage where I believe we are starting the cultural show. There’ll be more talent shows for us and after this we move to the parade start at Naperville North High School,” said Bansal.

“This is a wonderful festival. Look at what we are. Indian culture is you will see a lot of color. This is a different kind of festival. It’s very colorful, a lot of different things, lot of different kind of food and friendly people,” said Bansal.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!