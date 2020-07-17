Naperville Businesses Adapt to COVID-19 Curveball

Naperville businesses adapt to begin with, but have been required to do so at breakneck speeds in the four months since the beginning of COVID-19.

AdreAnne Tesene: “Something that might take two years to implement, or at least six months, had to be done in 24 hours.”

Two Bostons

AdreAnne Tesene and her business, Two Bostons, have been reacting and adapting on the fly since the COVID-19 pandemic altered everyday life in March.

AdreAnne Tesene: “We’re known for the experience I’m going to give. And the community events we provide. And that’s really hard to do when there is a shelter in place.”

Tesene quickly ramped up digital social events, including Sunday game nights. She also beefed up Two Bostons’ online store and curbside pickup.

Finch & Associates

The story is far from unique. Across Naperville, business owners have been forced to confront a new reality, including Tom Finch, the owner of his own jumbotron business

Tom Finch: “All of my events have canceled from now until in to the fall. By now I would have done several huge high school graduations, I would have done the Taste of Chicago, I would have done the Pride Festival and many others.”

So Finch devised a plan… by scaling down, he actually ramped up. Shifting from jumbotrons to mobile billboards, Finch has successfully navigated the uneven terrain.

Tom Finch: “It’s just a flip flop. It’s amazing how there’s nothing one day and now, don’t tell my wife but I’m busier now than I was last year.”

Tapville

And then there are businesses that had been in the process of expanding, like Joe and Rachael Tota’s restaurant business, Red Arrow. The parent company, Tapville, has moved ahead with its pursuit of funding to begin franchising.

Joe Tota: “There’s a lot of interest in our concept because of the ability to try local craft beers. We also add a lot of technologies – not only the self pour technology, we also have a mobile app, so you can order from your smart phone and now you don’t have to order from a server. Which now makes it easier for contact-less ordering.”

Rachael Tota: “Naperville is just a fun community, there’s so much going on and so many people out. I mean, we love Naperville and we like trying all the other restaurant and places down here too. So we figured why not bring it here a let everyone experience our idea.”

Tapping into new possibilities, as businesses switch gears to continue to thrive in Naperville.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Kevin Jackman