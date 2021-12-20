Naperville Business: Angelic Creations’ Doll Hospital

Doll Hospital

“I thought, well I should have a business to support my hobby and then I opened the store back in 1981 and since then it grew,” said Angel Whitt, owner of Angelic Creations.

If you’ve ever wondered what the pink house on Washington Street is, well it’s a treatment spot for people’s most treasured items. Angelic Creations treats doll and stuffed animal patients so they’re good as new. “It’s just so much fun to see that you can bring joy to people and make them happy,” said Whitt. “Because these toys are important. They’re not just toys. They’re a part of their family, a part of their history and they mean a lot to them. They’re very sentimental.”

The Naperville business gets visits from local patients, those that come in from across the country, and some even travel in from Canada. What’s the most common ailment she sees? “Dog damage. Dogs love the eyes and noses and they take them off,” said Whitt.” They keep us very busy, we love dogs.”

On average, dolls and stuffed animals will stay at the hospital for one to two months. But some require emergency surgery and can be treated in a couple of days. The most important tools for this doctor are her scissors, needle, and thread. The doll hospital also relies on donations from the community to use parts of different items in the case of a transplant needed in the surgery room.

Changing Locations

While it’s been 40 years, that surgery room will be moving to a new location after Whitt sells the pink house. “We will still be here in our home, like all of you. A lot of you are now working at home,” said Whitt.” We want to work at home too. I can stay in my pajamas and work on the toys so that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.