Naperville Art League’s “Viva la Vida, an homage to Frida” Exhibit

The Naperville Art League has a new exhibit honoring one of the most famous painters of the 20th century. It’s called “Viva la Vida, an homage to Frida,” inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

“This month is our Viva La Vida show,” said Sally Sharp, the president of the Naperville Art League. “Every month we have a revolving show, a member’s show. This one is Viva La Vida and is kind of with a Frida vibe. All our members have exhibited their work here this month.”

Honoring Frida Kahlo

Several pieces of art honoring Frida are on display including Sharp’s contribution to the exhibit.

“This is ‘Frida As The Madonna’, as I call it,” said Sharp. “I work in oil and cold wax. It has about 50 layers [of paint] on it, [which] takes a while to do. I’m just proud to be able to put on this month’s exhibit.”

Although the theme is Frida Kahlo related, club members may choose whether or not they’d like to follow it.

Fiesta Time

The Naperville Art League will have a fiesta at their location on July 17 to celebrate the exhibit. Judges will also be handing out prizes for the pieces of art.

“Oh I can tell for everybody they are excited because of the lockdown of course,” said Patricia Melekus, the director of exhibits at the Naperville Art League. “It’s a celebration of the freedom and life like ‘Viva La Vida’”.

Gallery Hours

From now through July 24, community members can see the Frida inspired exhibit at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, 508 N. Center St. in Naperville.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and open to the public.

More information on the Viva la Vida, an homage to Frida Exhibit can be found on Naperville Art League’s website.

