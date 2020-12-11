Naperville Art League Collects Toys for Salvation Army

The Naperville Art League’s Board of Directors has offered to help the Salvation Army “rescue Christmas,” as they face a severe shortage of unwrapped new toys to give to children this holiday season.

“Santa needs help,” said Naperville Art League President, Sally Sharp. “And we are offering what might be a convenient location for some people to drop off unwrapped new toys.”

New and Unwrapped Toy Collection

New toy donations will be collected on Saturday, December 12th (10 am to 4 pm), and Monday, December 14th through Wednesday, December 16th (10 am to 5 pm). The community is invited to bring new toys to the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery.

Toys for ages 0 to 2 and ages 10 to 13 are especially needed. Educational games are particularly popular.

The gallery is located at 508 N. Center St in Naperville on the corner of 5th Avenue and Center St, north of the train station. There will be tubs where toy donations can be dropped off near the front entrance of the gallery or people can call 630-355-2530 for curbside assistance. Facemasks are required for the curbside drop offs.

Salvation Army Donations

Volunteers from the Naperville Art League will transport the toys to the Salvation Army facility in Aurora in time for their toy distribution. Toys will be accepted at the Naperville Art League location through December 16th. Monetary donations can also be made directly to the Salvation Army.

Holiday Gift Show

The Naperville Art League is also currently running its 2020 Holiday Show and Sale. The gift show, which features jewelry, ornaments, wearable art, wall art, decorations and more, is open Thursday’s and Fridays from 10am-5pm and Saturday’s from 10am-4pm until December 23rd.

