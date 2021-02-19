Naperville Art League Receives Grant from DuPage Foundation

Art League Receives Grant

The Naperville Art League received a grant from the DuPage Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund Grant.

The art league is one of 24 DuPage County not-for-profit organizations to receive some relief through the foundation’s grant program.

“The grant enabled Naperville Art League to continue functioning at a reduced or virtual level during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Naperville Art League president Sally Sharp in a press release. “We sincerely appreciate the DuPage Foundation’s support of art in the community.”

The art league received $14,825 out of $300,000 the foundation has given out to help arts organizations that are struggling during the pandemic.

What is the Naperville Art League?

Founded in 1961, the Naperville Art League offers classes for all ages and skill levels, provides monthly gallery art shows and special events at its Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery, and also plans and hosts Naperville’s annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair.

Since the start of the pandemic through the end of 2020, the DuPage Foundation awarded a total of $1.7 million to not-for-profits in the county thanks to donations from residents, businesses, and other organizations.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

