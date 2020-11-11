Naperville Art League Honors Those Who Serve With Exhibit

Posted on November 10, 2020

Naperville Art League Exhibit

The Naperville Art League’s latest exhibit pays tribute to those who serve in a creative way.

“We the People… Honoring Veterans, Active, and Reserve Military” features 49 artists, including NAL members and the community lending an artistic hand.

“We opened it to kids of all ages, veterans,” said President of the Naperville Art League, Sally Sharp. “So every piece in this show is not necessarily showing your artistic ability, but also the feeling behind whatever the creator was doing.”

The artists tell stories through paintings, photography, model, and more.

Art Pieces Judged

The nonprofit has a different show every month, each of which are judged.

The “Americans” piece won “Best of Show,” and “Best of Theme” going to “reunion.” Five other art pieces received honorary mentions.

NAL also partnered with Operation Support Our Troops-America to collect supplies for troops. Operation Support Our Troops-America is currently packing holiday stockings filled with different items to send to troops and spread some holiday cheer to those who serve our country.

The “We the People” exhibit runs until November 14.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

