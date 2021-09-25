Naperville Art League Celebrates 60 Years

“We are so glad to still be here and be in the community,” said Sally Sharp, president of the Naperville Art League.

Naperville Art League Turns 60

The Naperville Art League has been part of the community for 60 years. The non-profit was chartered on October 23, 1961. The group of art lovers started out in the basement of a local bank and held meetings in the basement of Old Nichols Library before getting their own space.

“We got this building in the 70’s. It used to be a little church and it used to be half the size of this little building if you can believe that,” said Sharp.

With the support of Naperville Sun owners Harold and Eva White, the league paid off its mortgage. In 1996, a separate gallery space was added to the existing building. Some of the celebrations for reaching this milestone included a 60th anniversary exhibit and the annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair.

Continuing to Grow

The volunteer-run organization started with only 30 members and has now grown to 185 – some of which have been here from the very beginning and are still active members.

“They have all lived through these 60 years which has been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of hardships just like any other organization I think,” said Sharp. “But we weathered everything and are still here.”

Looking forward, Sharp hopes to continue being there for the community. “We want to be here for all the artists and for the art appreciators and for everybody just like we always have been,” said Sharp.

The Naperville Art League is open to the public and anyone is welcome to join their classes. It’s located at 508 North Center Street.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashely Househ reports.