Naperville-Area High Schools Rank High In U.S. News & World Report

Five local high schools have made it into U.S. News & World Report’s top-50 list for best schools in Illinois.

Highest up on the list are two schools from Indian Prairie School District 204. Neuqua Valley High School landed at number 20, with Metea Valley not far behind at 26.

Naperville School District 203’s high schools followed, with Naperville Central scoring spot number 29, and Naperville North at 39.

Waubonsie Valley High School made it just under the 50 mark, ranking at number 49.

Consistently Ranking High

The five schools all made it into the top 50 last year as well. This year Neuqua Valley dropped four spots in the rankings and Naperville North dropped seven. But Metea Valley and Naperville Central both inched up by one, and Waubonsie Valley moved up by two.

Data Sources

U.S. News & World Report uses data like enrollment, student ethnicity and other profile information from multiple data sources like U.S. Department of Education to come up with their rankings.

“To produce the 2021 Best High Schools rankings, which are only available online, U.S. News teamed up with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm,” said U.S. News & World Report’s website,” “RTI implemented the U.S. News comprehensive rankings methodology, which reflects how well high schools serve all of their students, not just those who are planning to go to college.”

Nearly 24,000 schools were ranked in this year’s U.S. News & World Report, and 647 top schools were from Illinois.

To view the top high schools state by state you can visit U.S. News & World World Report’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc and Christian Canizal report.

