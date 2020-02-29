Naperville Area Events – March 2020

Posted on February 29, 2020

Every month, NCTV17 is proud to bring you a brief look at some fun Naperville area events in our “Coming This Month” community calendar, sponsored by Aurelio’s Naperville.  Check out the links to each event for more details:

Saint Baldrick’s:  Various events in and around Naperville at varying dates and times

Friday Night Fish Fry:  Every Friday through April, 4:30pm – 7:30pm at the Judd Kendall VFW

Steel Magnolias:   March 6 – 22, times vary at Meiley-Swallow Hall at the campus of North Central College

Kiwanis Pancake Festival:   March 7, 7am to 12pm at Naperville Central High School

All Naperville Charity Chess Tournament:  March 8, 9am at Naperville North High School

Saint Patrick’s Day 5k Run & Parade:  March 14, 5k starts at 8am, Parade starts at

Naperville State of the City Address:  March 16, 11:15am at Chicago Marriott of Naperville

Primary Election:  March 17, Various poling places depending on which county you live in, Will or Dupage

Naperville Bluegrass Festival:  March 27, 7pm at Chicago Marriott of Naperville

Kids Spring Academy:  March 30, 9am at Topgolf of Naperville

 

Back to Top Stories

