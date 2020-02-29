Naperville Area Events – March 2020

Every month, NCTV17 is proud to bring you a brief look at some fun Naperville area events in our “Coming This Month” community calendar, sponsored by Aurelio’s Naperville. Check out the links to each event for more details:

Saint Baldrick’s: Various events in and around Naperville at varying dates and times

Friday Night Fish Fry: Every Friday through April, 4:30pm – 7:30pm at the Judd Kendall VFW

Steel Magnolias: March 6 – 22, times vary at Meiley-Swallow Hall at the campus of North Central College

Kiwanis Pancake Festival: March 7, 7am to 12pm at Naperville Central High School

All Naperville Charity Chess Tournament: March 8, 9am at Naperville North High School

Saint Patrick’s Day 5k Run & Parade: March 14, 5k starts at 8am, Parade starts at

Naperville State of the City Address: March 16, 11:15am at Chicago Marriott of Naperville

Primary Election: March 17, Various poling places depending on which county you live in, Will or Dupage

Naperville Bluegrass Festival: March 27, 7pm at Chicago Marriott of Naperville

Kids Spring Academy: March 30, 9am at Topgolf of Naperville

For coverage of Naperville area events as they happen, tune into Naperville News 17 or subscribe to our free daily news updates and follow us on Facebook.