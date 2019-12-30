Naperville Area Events – January 2019

Posted on December 30, 2019

Every month, NCTV17 is proud to bring you a brief look at some fun Naperville area events in our “Coming This Month” community calendar, sponsored by Aurelio’s Naperville.  Check out the links to each event for more details:

Now through January 19:                          Beauty & the Beast at Paramount Theatre

January 2 & 3:                                              Swirling Snowflake Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

January 4:                                                     Community Job Fair at Fort Hill Activity Center

January 10 to 12 & January 17 to 19:      The Wizard of Oz at Naperville Central High School

January 17 to February 23:                      Enchanted Railroad at Morton Arboretum

January 18:                                                Wedding Showcase at Naper Settlement

January 20:                                                MLK Tribute Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

January 24 to February 8:                       Naperville Restaurant Week

January 25 & 26:                                      Husky Heroes at Morton Arboretum

January 26:                                                Naperville Doll & Teddy Bear Show at Chicago Marriott of Naperville

January 30:                                                A Totally “Rad” 80’s Trivia Extravaganza at Judd Kendall VFW

 

For coverage of Naperville area events as they happen, tune into Naperville News 17 or subscribe to our free daily news updates and follow us on Facebook.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409