Naperville Area Events – January 2019

Every month, NCTV17 is proud to bring you a brief look at some fun Naperville area events in our “Coming This Month” community calendar, sponsored by Aurelio’s Naperville. Check out the links to each event for more details:

Now through January 19: Beauty & the Beast at Paramount Theatre

January 2 & 3: Swirling Snowflake Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

January 4: Community Job Fair at Fort Hill Activity Center

January 10 to 12 & January 17 to 19: The Wizard of Oz at Naperville Central High School

January 17 to February 23: Enchanted Railroad at Morton Arboretum

January 18: Wedding Showcase at Naper Settlement

January 20: MLK Tribute Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

January 24 to February 8: Naperville Restaurant Week

January 25 & 26: Husky Heroes at Morton Arboretum

January 26: Naperville Doll & Teddy Bear Show at Chicago Marriott of Naperville

January 30: A Totally “Rad” 80’s Trivia Extravaganza at Judd Kendall VFW

For coverage of Naperville area events as they happen, tune into Naperville News 17 or subscribe to our free daily news updates and follow us on Facebook.