Naperville Area Events – January 2019

Every month, NCTV17 is proud to bring you a brief look at some fun Naperville area events in our "Coming This Month" community calendar
Now through January 19: Beauty & the Beast at Paramount Theatre
January 2 & 3: Swirling Snowflake Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center
January 4: Community Job Fair at Fort Hill Activity Center
January 10 to 12 & January 17 to 19: The Wizard of Oz at Naperville Central High School
January 17 to February 23: Enchanted Railroad at Morton Arboretum
January 18: Wedding Showcase at Naper Settlement
January 20: MLK Tribute Concert at Wentz Concert Hall
January 24 to February 8: Naperville Restaurant Week
January 25 & 26: Husky Heroes at Morton Arboretum
January 26: Naperville Doll & Teddy Bear Show at Chicago Marriott of Naperville
January 30: A Totally “Rad” 80’s Trivia Extravaganza at Judd Kendall VFW
For coverage of Naperville area events as they happen, tune into Naperville News 17
