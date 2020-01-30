Naperville Area Events – February 2020

Every month, NCTV17 is proud to bring you a brief look at some fun Naperville area events in our “Coming This Month” community calendar, sponsored by Aurelio’s Naperville. Check out the links to each event for more details:

February 1: 32nd Annual Gospel Extravaganza, 3pm at Wentz Concert Hall

February 2: “Rise Up” with Young Naperville Singers, 3:30pm at Wentz Concert Hall

February 3: Family Bingo Night, 7pm at Naperville Blvd Library

February 5: Family Bingo Night, 7pm at 95th Street Library

February 8: 360 Chocolate Walk, 12pm in downtown Naperville. Ticket sales benefit 360 Youth Services

February 12: Jessica Simpson Appearance, 7pm at Anderson’s Bookshop, featuring a special photo line celebrating her new memoir, “Open Book.”

February 14 & 15: “Cabaret”, 7:30pm at Center Stage Theatre

February 16: “Cabaret”, 4pm at Center Stage Theatre

February 19: Naperville Noon Lions Pizza Wars, 5:30pm at Naperville Central High School. Taste pizzas from 9 of the city’s best pizzeria’s. Cast your vote for your favorite.

Fridays from February 21 through April 10: Friday Night Fish Fry, 4:30pm at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873

February 22: Naperville Plays, 9am at DuPage Children’s Museum

February 29: 2020 Naperville Ale Fest – Winter Edition, 12pm at Frontier Park. Sample more than 150 American craft beers, must be 21 and older

