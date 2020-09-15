Naperville Approves Three Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Applications, Sites

The City of Naperville has approved three applications to open adult-use cannabis dispensaries within the city limits.

Where Will They Be?

Green Thumb Industries will rebrand their current medical-only location 3C Compassionate Care Center at 1700 Quincy Avenue to Rise Naperville. They will operate as both a medical and recreational dispensary.

Zen Leaf plans to open a dispensary at 1516 N. Naper Boulevard. The company is also opening a location just over the border in Aurora along Route 59.

Sunnyside Dispensary will open up the city’s southernmost location at 2740 W. 75th Street.

The Naperville Sun reported that all three companies hope to begin adult-use sales by the end of the year.

Background

In August, Naperville City Council voted 6-3 to permit up to three adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the city, meaning no additional locations can move in unless that cap is raised. That decision came after 53% of residents voted in favor of allowing recreational cannabis sales in Naperville in a March referendum.

Zoning restrictions require dispensaries to be located at least 250 feet from residential property, 1,000 feet from primary and secondary schools, and one mile from other dispensaries.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.