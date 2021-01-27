naperville among best work from home towns

Naperville is among Money.com’s top 10 places to live if you work from home.

After a year in which working behaviors changed drastically, 38% of the American work force now work from home, according to the US Census Bureau.

Naperville, A Top Work From Home Location

The company took several factors into consideration in determining its top 10 places for remote working. Ranked third on the list, Naperville has resident proximity to parks, proliferation of restaurants and a 7.6% pre-pandemic work-from-home rate to thank for making the list.

The abundance of free green space running alongside the Dupage River, local playgrounds and additional outdoor activities were all cited. Naperville’s 1,800-square miles of green space and 26 state and national parks also bolstered its status.

Along with accessibility to nature, Naperville also boasts a bustling downtown area that includes hundreds of shops, restaurants, entertainment options and fitness locations.

Ranking Qualifications

Money only surveyed cities with populations of 25,000 or more for the list. It also only looked at towns with the median sale price of homes under $615,000. In total, nearly 2,000 cities and towns were surveyed for the rankings.

Money.com runs an annual “Top Places to Live”, on which Naperville has appeared three times, most recently in 2019.

For the full list, visit Money.com

