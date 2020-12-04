Naperville Amazon Fresh Store Opens To Public December 10

Naperville’s new Amazon Fresh store will open to the public on Thursday, December 10. It’s the first store of its kind in Illinois and the fifth to open within the country.

In-Store Amenities

The 35,000 square foot store located at 3116 S. Route 59 is currently operating for online service only. The in-store experience starting next week will offer amenities like the Amazon Dash Cart, geared for smaller, two grocery bag or less sized trips. The high-tech cart automatically senses which items are inside, allowing shoppers to bypass the checkout line once done, rolling through a special lane with sensors that calculate the item prices and generate an emailed receipt.

It will also contain Alexa kiosks, providing help in managing shopping lists and finding items within the store. Customers may also order ahead to save in-store wait time for certain items, including deli, pizza, meat or seafood, using the Amazon app.

Grocery Selection

The grocery will stock a combination of national brands as well as local brands, such as Turano Baking Company, Oberweis Dairy and Revolution Brewing. Select regional offerings from across the country will also be available, including Ellenos Yogurt, Boston Chowda and Duke’s Mayo. The store will also carry Amazon exclusive brands such as Fresh and Cursive, and 365 by Whole Food Market organics. A variety of fresh-prepared items including baked goods, hot sandwiches and made-to-order pizza are among the store’s other offerings.

Prime Offerings

Prime members are eligible for free same-day delivery and pick-up. Amazon packages can also be picked up or returned at the Naperville Amazon Fresh location.

Local Boost

The addition of Amazon Fresh to Naperville brought hundreds of local jobs. The store aims to further add to the community through donations of surplus food to local food banks. Since the online component of the store opened, over 165,000 pounds of food, equivalent to over 135,000 meals, have been donated.

Safety Precautions

As per health and safety guidelines, masks will be required for entry to the store. Free disposable masks will be offered to those without one. Employees and vendors must be masked and will undergo daily temperature checks. The store will operate at 50% capacity.

Hours

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for the general public, with special shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for those 60 years and older, those with disabilities, or anyone labeled high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC.

Opening day promotions can be found here.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

