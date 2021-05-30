Naperville Advisor Recognized on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors List

Forbes Recognition

Ruth Doepel, senior vice president of The Doepel Group of Raymond-James in Naperville, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors. She is one of 1,000 advisors from national, regional, and independent firms to receive this recognition.

“I was excited and actually pretty humbled. It’s been a journey that I’ve been on for a long time. My practice is about a little over 25 years. It’s been fun and I love what I do and it was neat to be able to get this honor,” said Deopel. “I just have to say that I really attribute it to the people that are in my life that support me. My team members that are just fantastic. So I was really proud of my team and all they’ve contributed over the years.”

Recognition for Women

Doepel said she believes one of the reasons Forbes has created this award is to encourage more women to become part of the industry that’s still male-dominated. And her current business partner and person who will someday take over the business is her daughter.

“It is really inspiring to see how she’s grown and she didn’t even bat an eye,” said Doepel. “Right out of college she said, ‘I want to do what you do Mom.’ And I don’t know that I would have had that confidence to do this at that age.”

This is the second time Doepel has been recognized on the Top Women Advisors list.

Advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: The Doepel Group