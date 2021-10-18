Naperville 203 Restricts Access to High Schools “Out of an Abundance of Caution”

Restricts Access to High Schools

Naperville School District 203 is taking extra precautions with their high schools in response to a circulating social media message that the Naperville Police Department is investigating. The district has decided to restrict access to Naperville North High School and Naperville Central High School “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a District 203 spokesperson. Only students and staff members will be able to enter and exit the buildings until further notice.

Students will also not be able to leave their respective schools for lunch. Lunch will be made available for those who had planned on going offsite for their meal. All physical education classes will be held indoors and no outside activities will take place “until further notice.” The district said all students at both schools are safe.

Naperville North Threats

Naperville North had two threats over the last month, one just a few days ago. On October 15, the school shortened its day due to an undisclosed threat. The building first went into a soft lockdown that morning, with no movement to and from the school. The district said all students were safe and they were released at staggered times. Naperville police had deemed it safe for the school to host its football game and homecoming dance over the weekend.

Naperville North also had a bomb threat last month, prompting the school to close for the day. On September 22, students and staff were removed from the building and student pickup took place at Naperville Central High School. The district said they will provide further updates when more information becomes available.

