Naper Settlement’s New Adult Halloween Event

New Adult Halloween Event

You may be in for a scare at Naper Settlement’s all-new Halloween event – Howlin’ at the Moon. “Our All Hallow’s Eve, which is more geared toward preteens and teens has been so successful these past couple years that we thought let’s create an event just for adults, 21+ because adults love Halloween too,” said Denise Cartina, public relations and social media team leader at Naper Settlement.

“We love Halloween, we love to dress up,” said Diane Burdorf. “I guess we’re kids at heart.” Many who took part in the fun of dressing up also entered the event’s costume contest. One guest who stopped by was the ghost of post-beheaded Marie Antoinette. “Anytime to put in red contacts and wear a fancy dress,” said Alda Tepes.

Howlin’ at the Moon

The spooky event also featured live music, a food truck graveyard, a contortionist, and fire dancers. You may also want to take a stroll through the Dark Art gallery or stop by and say hello to some creepy crawlers. Howlin’ at the Moon will be back tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Naper Settlement plans on bringing the event back the next spooky season.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.