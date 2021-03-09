Naper Settlement’s Camp Naper Offers Six New Camps

New Camps

Naper Settlement’s summer camp program returns this year with six brand new camps. Camp Naper will offer a total of 10 camps for children entering grades one through six. The program runs from June 7 through August 5. Hands-on, interactive activities will be included that explore various topics including STEM, art, and history. Some of the camps this year include Naturally Naper, Strategy: Survival, Civil War Camp, and Sketch and Sculpt.

“Campers will learn to use the past as fuel for their futures while they discover history and develop friendships at Camp Naper,” said Jackie Maronic, learning experiences team leader at Naper Settlement in a press release. “With six brand new camps and re-imagined favorites, we’re excited to offer nine amazing weeks of exploring and playing on our spacious 13-acre, historic site. Camp Naper is sure to inspire a summer of learning, fun, and wonder.”

Where to Register

A full list of all the camps being offered can be found on the Naper Settlement website. All camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with drop off available for parents beginning at 8 a.m. Registration for camps can also be done online for the first time on the Naper Settlement website here.

Naper Settlement said all camps will follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Camp groups will be smaller with more activities done outside. When indoors and unable to social distance, campers will wear masks. Settlement staff will always be wearing masks. Campers will also have their own supply kits for craft used daily so they’re not touching the same commonly used items.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naper Settlement

