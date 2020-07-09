Naper Settlement to Reopen July 14

Naper Settlement announced that it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 14.

Reopen With New Safety Guidelines

A press release from the museum stated that the settlement has “modified all areas of its operations to accommodate social distancing and safety guidelines set in phase four of the Restore Illinois Plan.”

Those guidelines will include a face covering requirement for all visitors and employees, social distancing at least six feet from other groups, daily employee and volunteer temperature checks, free sanitizer stations around the campus, and increased cleaning protocol.

“While the visitor experience may be different from previous years, we will continue to safely provide engaging and unique experiences that connect visitors to our history,” said Naper Settlement President and CEO Rena Tamayo-Calabrese via a press release. “We are excited to introduce the community to a variety of experiences that promote social distancing and explore Naperville’s history in a new way.”

New Programs

Naper Settlement is also launching new programs to engage with visitors. The Pre-Emption House will open August 26, Women’s Equality Day, with a new exhibit called Women: Waves of Change. It will explore the stories of women who were foundational to the development of Naperville.

The settlement’s early learning playscape and splash pad will also reopen for timed reservations, which must be made in advance at the Pre-Emption House.

The museum will grant free general admission to the public through August 23.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.