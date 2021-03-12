Naper Settlement to Bring Back Events That Were Canceled Last Year

Naper Settlement is bringing back several events that were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adding a couple of new ones.

Events Ahead

Naper Nights Community Concert Series, Oktoberfest, All Hallows Eve, and Weed Ladies Floral Sales are all scheduled for later this year. “We are thrilled for the return of our event season this year, where the community can gather together and create everlasting memories with friends and family,” said Brittany Tepper, marketing director at Naper Settlement.

This year there will be some new additions to the event schedule. Home Front 1940s Weekend and Howlin’ at the Moon will make their debut this summer. “With two new events added to our line-up this year, this event season is going to be bigger and better than ever before. We cannot wait for the community to return to our grounds to celebrate with us,” said Tepper.

On The Line-Up

The Weed Ladies will start things off with their Spring Floral Sale April 8 through April 11. Shoppers can pick out some of their favorite pieces from volunteers that create and sell one-of-a-kind dried floral arrangements. They’ll return for their fall sale on September 9 through September 12, and then their winter sale on November 11, 12, 18, and 19.

Naper Nights Community Concert Series will be back to add some sound to the summer. Naper Nights explores major historical milestones and their effect on pop culture with themed musical tribute concerts. Dates are still pending.

Naperville Soulfest will take place on June 5, celebrating African American and Carribbean descendants’ culture with an outdoor bazaar, live music and food and artisan vendors. And the popular Food Truck Fest produced by Brew Avenue Events will be returning on August 6 and 7.

Home Front 1940s Weekend will take place September 25 and 26. For this new event, Naper Settlement rewinds the history clock and will revisit music and dances from the 1940’s. They’ll also have a unique tribute for World War II, and lectures based around that time period.

On October 1 and 2, Oktoberfest will return for its 11th year, featuring live music, traditional German cuisine, live polka bands, rock music at night, themed contests, and a wide selection of beer. Then on October 15 and 16, it’s time to celebrate All Hallows Eve. This two-night event will transform the Settlement’s grounds into a spooky site. Frankenstein’s Laboratory, Sweeney Todd, and Little Red Riding Hood are some of the scary stories that will set the scene.

Then there’s a new add to the October line-up: Howlin’ at the Moon. Taking place on October 22 and 23, this event is tailored for those age 21 and up, and will feature live music performances from local rock bands. It will also include local cuisine from our Food Truck Graveyard. Costumes are encouraged.

Events and Dates Subject To Change

Naper Settlement said all events are dependent on Illinois reaching Phase 5 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan one month prior to the event’s start date, and dates and details are subject to change.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

