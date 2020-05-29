Naper Settlement Ready to Reopen

Naper Settlement announced it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2 with limited capacity and strict social distancing and safety requirements for staff, volunteers, and visitors.

The museum’s opening plan aligns with the state’s five-phased approach to reopening the economy and the City of Naperville’s recommendations, and follows guidance from health officials.

Museum Safety Guidelines

The downtown Naperville based outdoor history museum noted that all visitors will be required to wear face masks inside all buildings and when social distancing cannot be maintained outdoors. Visitors will be required to stay 6 feet from other visitor groups at all times.

“The safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors is of the upmost importance. Naper Settlement has done extensive research and has created a comprehensive plan that changes the way we operate both internally and externally to the public,” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement. “While the visitor experience may be different from previous years, we will continue to safely provide engaging and unique experiences that connect visitors to Naperville’s history.”

New Tour Options

New tour options that promote social distancing will begin June 4th, including guided tours of the grounds and select building interiors with no more than eight people in a group, plus Naper Settlement staff, following Phase 3 guidelines. Guided tours will be available on a rolling basis during normal operating hours.

Visitors can also participate in self-guided tour options of the exteriors of the buildings using the museum’s mobile tour app. Areas with higher touch potential will be opening at a later date.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!