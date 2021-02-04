Two Naper Settlement galleries will reopen today for the first time since November 20.

Women: Waves of Change

Both the Naper and Heritage galleries will host the “Women: Waves of Change” exhibit which has been extended through March 19. The showcase explores the stories of women throughout Naperville’s history who were foundational to the development of the city.

All other building interiors will remain closed to the public. The 13-acre outdoor campus will remain open offering new self-guided tours through the On-Cell mobile app, including a tour for “Women: Waves of Change,” a STEM tour, and more.

Purchase Tickets in Advance

Capacity at Naper Settlement is limited, so the museum encourages purchasing tickets online before arrival. Admission is free for Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under four, and Naper Settlement members. Admission is reduced for the winter at $5 for all other guests. The Naper and Heritage galleries showcasing “Women: Waves of Change” are included with admission.

All visitors must follow COVID-19 safety protocol, a complete list of which can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

