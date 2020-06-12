Naper Settlement Concert Series Canceled Through August

Naper Settlement has canceled its June, July and August Naper Night Concert Series events.

Due to ongoing restrictions in place on public gatherings because of COVID-19, Naper Settlement has opted to reschedule the shows for September.

Rescheduled by Naper Settlement

Rocks Off and Of Perception have been moved to September 11 from 6-10 p.m., while Mellencougar and Cadillac Groove will play on September 12 from 6-10 p.m.

Those dates and times are contingent on Illinois moving to Phase 5 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state.

In a press release from Naper Settlement, president and CEO Rena Tamayo-Calabrese states: “Naper Nights has been bringing the community together for more than a decade. We look forward to safely joining our neighbors for two nights of great music, delicious food, and family fun. We are committed to honoring Caroline Martin Mitchell’s intentions in her perpetual charitable trust to use this property to gather her community. While we are saddened by the cancellation of our June, July, and August concerts, we are hopeful that we will be in Phase 5 of Governor Pritzker’s plan by early September and we can’t wait to welcome you for a fun-filled weekend.”

Last Fling Also Canceled

The move comes on the heels of the Naperville Jaycees’ 2020 Naperville Last Fling also getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day event was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7. But because large-scale public gatherings aren’t allowed until the fifth phase in the Restore Illinois plan, the event organizers made the decision to cancel the Last Fling for the health and safety of guests, vendors, and volunteers.

“We are disappointed to not be able to host the Last Fling this year and raise money for local non-profits, but we must put the safety of our community, vendors and volunteers first,” said Beth DeGeeter, Naperville Jaycees President.

For more ongoing coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Naperville News 17.

Naperville News 17’s Kevin Jackman reports.