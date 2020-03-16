Naper Settlement Closed Due to Coronavirus

Naper Settlement Closed

Naper Settlement closed temporarily on March 14 due to coronavirus, one of the latest closures of many in Naperville. The settlement’s programs, events, tours and rentals have been cancelled at this time.

The museum will determine when they can reopen at a later date.

Watch for Updates

Check back on their website and social media for updates. If you have questions, Naper Settlement staff is available at 630-420-6010.