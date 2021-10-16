Naper Settlement Celebrates Spooky Season with All Hallow’s Eve

All Hallow’s Eve

Naper Settlement is celebrating the spooky season with their 15th annual All Hallow’s Eve event.

“Naper Settlement transforms into an eerie and bizarre wonderland featuring spooky attractions and activities both indoors and outdoors, spread across our 13-acre campus. So many of our historic buildings actually transform into the backdrop for short spine chilling performances and interactive experiences,” said Denise Cartina, public relations and social media team leader at Naper Settlement.

Indoor and Outdoor Attractions

“And the thing that makes it unique is that you know our buildings, they are these interactive performances,” said Cartina. “They’re put on by many local acting organizations and volunteers who make these performances inside these buildings so special and unique. Plus we have tons of outdoor attractions. We have face painting, we’ve got a magic show, zombie maze.”

New Experiences

There’s many new experiences this year, including fire dancers, sword swallowing, and more.

“So one of our new experiences outside is called Bubble Bubble Toil and Trouble. It’s going to be a couple different bubble performers. We actually have a new indoor experience in one of our buildings. It’s called What Lives in the Woods?,” said Cartina. “And that performance is actually based on the story of the same title by author Lindsay Curie, and Lindsay Curie is actually at this event and tomorrow doing a book signing.”

Good to be Back

“It’s awesome to see everything come together again on our grounds after that year off so it’s great to see all the spooky characters and everything come to life,” said Cartina.

All Hallow’s Eve will be back tomorrow, October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.