Naperville ghouls, goblins, and of course regular residents can look forward to Howlin’ at the Moon, Naper Settlement’s new Halloween festival for adults 21 and up.

The inaugural event takes place October 22 and 23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will restrict access to allow only those of drinking age, a Naperville Settlement release said.

Halloween Fun For Adults

The event includes a variety of spooky attractions, live music, food and drinks. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes, and can show them off in a costume contest.

Guests will be treated with performances from fire dancers, a contortionist and illusionist, a reptile and bug show, a liquid light show, the Carnival of Curiosity and Chaos, and more, the release said. There will also be Halloween-themed vendors, a dark art gallery, and a graveyard photo-op.

There will be local cuisine at the event’s “Food Truck Graveyard,” along with Dead Guy Ale, Knotty Vines wine, and hard cider at the “Boooze Bar,” the event website said.

Live Music

Both nights will include live music performances from a variety of local bands.

On October 22, OMT will kick off the night at 5:30PM with rock, indie, and country music. Six-piece band Libido Funk Circus will take the stage at 8PM with a performance featuring disco, pop, rock, new wave, and more.

The next night will start with multi-genre four-piece band Here Nor There at 5:30. Next will be “Chicago’s favorite jam band” Mr. Blotto at 8PM, who will play a mix of rock, country, and reggae covers as well as their own original music, the release said.

“Howlin’ at the Moon is an over-the-top experience of mystique, horror, and fun created just for adults,” Naper Settlement Special Events Team Leader Adison Glick said in the release. “We’re excited for this event’s inaugural year!”

Ticket information is available on the Naper Settlement website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

