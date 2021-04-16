Naper Settlement Announces 2021 Naper Nights Concert Line-Up

Naper Settlement announced its line-up today for the 2021 Naper Nights Community Concert Series. The Naperville tradition includes six concert nights from July through September on the 13- acre grounds of Naperville’s outdoor living history museum.

The line-up includes tribute performances ranging from Tina Turner and John Mayer to Grateful Dead, Beach Boys and more.

“It has always been a pleasure to welcome our community to the grounds for Naper Nights concerts, but this year is especially meaningful,” said president and CEO at Naper Settlement Rena Tamayo-Calabrese. “We can’t wait to see the smiling faces, the children running around, the lawn chairs spread out like a carpet at the foot of the Mansion, and people singing along to their favorite songs.”

Tickets

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for youth 4-12. Naper Settlement members and children under 4 are free. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Naper Nights website.

No outside food or beverages are allowed, but there will be food, beer, and wine available for purchase Friday and Saturday nights on July 16-17, August 13-14, and September 17-18 from 5-10 p.m.

Last Year’s Cancellation

The Naper Night Concert Series was canceled last year due to COVID-19 mitigations, which restricted large-scale events. This year the concerts will have strict safety protocols including limited capacity, required face masks and social distancing.

Naper Nights 2021 Line-Up

July 16 : 6 p.m. Tina Turner Tribute (Simply the Best); 8 p.m. James Brown Tribute (James Brown Dance Party)

: 6 p.m. Tina Turner Tribute (Simply the Best); 8 p.m. James Brown Tribute (James Brown Dance Party) July 17: 6 p.m. Yacht Rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s (The Ron Burgundy’s); 8 p.m. Talking Heads Tribute (Big Suit)

6 p.m. Yacht Rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s (The Ron Burgundy’s); 8 p.m. Talking Heads Tribute (Big Suit) August 13 : 6 p.m. John Mayer Tribute (Gravity); 8 p.m. Dave Matthews Band Tribute (Trippin Billies)

: 6 p.m. John Mayer Tribute (Gravity); 8 p.m. Dave Matthews Band Tribute (Trippin Billies) August 14 : 6 p.m. John Mellencamp Tribute (Mellencougar); 8 p.m. Beach Boys Tribute (Sounds of Summer)

: 6 p.m. John Mellencamp Tribute (Mellencougar); 8 p.m. Beach Boys Tribute (Sounds of Summer) September 17 : 6 p.m. The Doors Tribute (Of Perception); 8 p.m. Rolling Stones Tribute (Rocks Off)

: 6 p.m. The Doors Tribute (Of Perception); 8 p.m. Rolling Stones Tribute (Rocks Off) September 18: 6 p.m. Grateful Dead Tribute (Paradise Waits); 8 p.m. Phish Tribute (Runaway Gin)

Naperville News 17’s Becky Budds reports.

