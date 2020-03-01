Naper Pride Hosts First Outspoken Event

Naper Pride Outspoken Event

Naper Pride hosted a storytelling event, Outspoken, at Downtown Naperville’s Empire Burgers and Brew.

“It’s about queer people telling their stories. It could be happy, sad, funny,” said Stephen Kossak, director of marketing at Naper Pride. “Whatever they feel they want to tell, whatever their background story is. It’s their night to share that and we’re here to celebrate that.”

An Important Step

Seven storytellers took the stage to share their personal narrative to the crowd.

Kossak said this was an important event for the organization since it’s the first LGBTQ+ night they’ve been able to host in Naperville.

“We want people to be familiar with who we are, our lifestyle, just accept us for who we are. And we think the best way to do that is to hear it firsthand,” said Kossak.

Naperville’s very first Pride Fest will be held on August 22 at Naper Settlement.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

