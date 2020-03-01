Naper Pride Hosts First Outspoken Event

Posted on February 29, 2020

Naper Pride Outspoken Event

Naper Pride hosted a storytelling event, Outspoken, at Downtown Naperville’s Empire Burgers and Brew.

“It’s about queer people telling their stories. It could be happy, sad, funny,” said Stephen Kossak, director of marketing at Naper Pride. “Whatever they feel they want to tell, whatever their background story is. It’s their night to share that and we’re here to celebrate that.”

An Important Step

Seven storytellers took the stage to share their personal narrative to the crowd.

Kossak said this was an important event for the organization since it’s the first LGBTQ+ night they’ve been able to host in Naperville.

“We want people to be familiar with who we are, our lifestyle, just accept us for who we are. And we think the best way to do that is to hear it firsthand,” said Kossak.

Naperville’s very first Pride Fest will be held on August 22 at Naper Settlement.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you! 

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

ADVERTISE WITH NCTV17

Digital advertising opportunities are available today!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409