Naper Pride Fest Coming to Naperville in September

Naper Pride Fest

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Naper Pride will debut its inaugural Naper Pride Fest this September at Naper Settlement.

“We are so excited about actually being able to have a festival this year. Last year it was heartbreaking to have to cancel, even though it was absolutely the right thing to do,” said Margie Wolf, executive director of Naper Pride. “I think the year off has been good for us too. We’re a little more experienced now and we’ve been able to have a year’s worth of time to research events and make sure what we’re doing is perfect for Naperville.”

What to Expect

Naper Pride Fest: Coming Together Under the Big Top will be a family-friendly, circus-themed event which is scheduled for two days. Circus performers, magicians, and acrobats performing at stations or wandering around the grounds are on the line-up. No clowns or circus animals will be a part of the event.

Though there may still be a chance to see some animals. Plans haven’t been solidified yet, but the group hopes to be able to bring in animals native to Illinois and their handlers, someone to talk about native Illinois plants, and a beekeeper to “turn it into a little bit of a fun learning event as well,” said Wolf.

The festival will also feature food, games, and small business vendors. The two days will also include music. Though they can’t share who the performers are yet, “we’re going to have a Grammy award-winning headliner,” said Wolf.

Naper Pride is also speaking with Little Friends and Turning Pointe Foundation to find the best way to provide a quiet hour from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday for families who want a toned down outing.

Naper Pride Fest will take place on September 11 and 12. Wolf said the event will start with an opening ceremony and a “respectful tribute” for 9/11 victims.

Masks will be available on site and hand sanitizing stations will be set up. The group will also work with local health officials for any other safety recommendations. With many cancellations due to COVID, Wolf is excited to bring the event to the community.

“Naper Pride means so much more than us just being an LGBTQ organization,” said Wolf. “We are Napervillians and we love where we live and we want to celebrate community with our whole community.”

Check Website for Tickets

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but will be available on the Naper Pride website.

Naper Pride Fest will take place on September 11 and 12 from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naper Pride