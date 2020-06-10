Naper Pride Fest

Inaugural Naper Pride Fest Canceled Due to COVID-19

Posted on June 10, 2020

The inaugural Naper Pride Fest set to be held at Naper Settlement on August 22nd, 2020 has been canceled.

“It is unfortunate to have to cancel this wonderful festival,” said Naper Pride Executive Director Margie Wolf, “But it is with an abundance of caution that we have come to the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Naper Pride Fest due to health and safety concerns for our community.”

Together Under the Bigtop

Naper Pride Fest 2020 – “Together Under the Bigtop” was set to be a family-friendly festival with musical entertainment, combined with an old-fashioned circus ambiance. Food, games and activities for children would bring the entire community together in celebration and unity. Local small businesses would line a section dubbed “Little Naperville,” and local artisans would present their talents in a section of the Fest called “Artisan Village.”

A New Date for Inaugural Festival

Naper Pride has confirmed that the new inaugural Naper Pride Fest will be held on September 11 and 12, 2021 at Naper Settlement.

“We’ll come back bigger and better in 2021,” said Wolf. “This Fest will become a Naperville cornerstone event that families will look forward to year after year.”

Pride Fest joins Ribfest and The Last Fling as one of several major local festivals canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Naper Pride

Naper Pride is a family centered, Naperville focused, celebration of LGBTQ+ members of the city and community.

