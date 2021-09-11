« Back to News Features
September 11, 2021

Naper Pride Fest 2021

The inaugural Naper Pride Fest kicked off today at Naper Settlement.

According to Naper Pride Fest organizer Ken Mejia-Beal, “What we are doing here today is we are raising funds and awareness for issues within the LGBTQ community here in Naperville—housing discrepancies, taking care of our senior citizens and just providing awareness to the community as a whole.”

About the Event

The event featured nonprofit organizations like 360 Youth Services, businesses, food, live music and family fun.

“When you look around, you see a lot of folks with their kids and that is something you don’t really see a lot at LGBTQ events. That is what our big push was.”

Moving Forward

Naper Pride Fest goes on until 10 p.m. today. It will be back from noon until 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Naper Pride plans to make the fest an annual event.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

