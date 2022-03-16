Naper Nights Summer 2022 Lineup Is Announced

Naper Nights returns this summer to Naper Settlement. The three-weekend outdoor concert series will feature nationally recognized tribute bands.

Concert Dates

This year concerts will take place June 17 and 18, July 15 and 16, and August 19 and 20, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night. Concertgoers can bring a lawn chair or blanket to set up a spot to stretch out, eat, drink, and dance along to music throughout the night.

“Naper Nights’ curated band and food line-up combined with the intimate park ambiance of Naper Settlement offers an elevated event experience you can’t get at other festivals in the area,” said Adison Glick, special events team leader at Naper Settlement in a press release.

Naper Nights Lineup

The lineup for each night is as follows:

June 17: 6 p.m. Soul Music Tribute (Chicago Soul Revue); 8 p.m. Prince Tribute (Gabriel Sanchez Presents: The Prince Experience)

June 18: 6 p.m. Motown & R&B Party (Soul 2 the Bone); 8 p.m. Bob Marley & The Wailers Tribute (One Drop Redemption)

July 15: 6 p.m. Blink-182 Tribute (Blink-180TRUE); 8 p.m. Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute (Red NOT Chili Peppers)

July 16: 6 p.m. Nirvana Tribute (Smells Like Nirvana); 8 p.m. Pearl Jam Tribute (The Ten Band)

August 19: 6 p.m. Louisiana Party Music (Hurricane Gumbo); 8 p.m. Bruce Springsteen Tribute (Bruce in the USA)

August 20: 6 p.m. Steely Dan Tribute (Brooklyn Charmers); 8 p.m. Eric Clapton Tribute (Journeyman)

Tickets

Tickets are currently on sale and available through the Naper Settlement website. Costs are $20 for adults and $15 for those aged 4 through 12. The event typically draws about 17,000 people throughout the summer.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: Naper Settlement

